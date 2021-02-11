National

Rahul says without status quo ante on LAC, there can’t be peace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Hours after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha of India and China reaching an agreement on disengagement in eastern Ladakh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that without status quo ante, there can’t be peace.

“No status quo ante = No peace & tranquility. Why is GOI insulting the sacrifice of our jawans & letting go of our territory?” he said in a tweet.

Ever since the first Chinese transgression across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh was first reported in May last, Opposition parties have been demanding pre-April status quo on the LAC.

Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari echoed Mr. Gandhi when the Punjab MP said status quo ante pre April 202 was not yet achieved.

“@rajnathsingh in essence.We are btwn a rock & a hard place.Verifiable disengagement on North & South Bank of Pangsang-Tso lake. Other transgression points-Depsang, Gogra, Hot Springs , Naku -La Upper Subansri remain under discussion.Status-quo pre April 2020 still an aspiration,” he tweeted.

Earlier, in the day, Mr. Singh said in Parliament that India and China have agreed to reduce troops along the Pangong Tso (lake) a “phased, coordinated and verified manner”.

