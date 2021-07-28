National

Rahul rejects govt charges on Parliament disruption, says Opposition united on Pegasus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alongwith opposition party MPs addressing the media outside the parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister.

He rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

He also attacked the government over the Pegasus snooping row, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit of "hitting the soul of India's democracy".

The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians." "We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility," he said.

He also said the Pegasus row "for us is an issue of nationalism, treason". "This is not a matter of privacy. It is an anti-national work." He said the Opposition was united over the issue.

The government has been rejecting all Opposition charges over the issue.

In the Parliament, various members voiced their concern. RJD MP Manoj Jha and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the IT Minister himself was snooped upon. “The issue is not about Information Technology but national security and that's why the Home Minister has sat through the discussion,” they said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with opposition party MPs addressing the media outside the parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes IBC amendments without discussion

 

DMK MP T.R. Baalu said, "The government is giving an impression that Opposition who are gathered are opposed to any discussion. It is not so. Every we are giving notices. The government doesn't want to discuss. Democracy is in peril. Pegasus is not only affecting politicians, judiciary but even you."

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said: “We are demanding discussion but we want discussions. This is false propaganda. It's even more unfortunate that the top leadership of the government is spreading.”


