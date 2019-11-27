National

Rahul, Priyanka visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

The senior Congress leader was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on Oct. 16 and is in judicial custody till Nov. 27 under the order of a trial court.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Tihar jail here on Wednesday to meet former finance minister P. Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

