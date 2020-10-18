Rahul, Priyanka target BJP over report of party’s U.P. MLA barging into police station to free eve-teaser

‘How it started: Save Girl child. How it’s going: Save criminals,’ the former Congress president said in a tweet

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a news report that a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri allegedly barged into police station to free a person booked on eve-teasing charges.

Taking to twitter, Mr. Gandhi used an ongoing twitter trend to attack the BJP.

“How it started: Save Girl child. How it’s going: Save criminals,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted, tagging a news report that Lakhimpur Kheri’s MLA Lokendra Bahadur barged into a police station with his supporters to free an eve-teaser.

Referring to the same incident, Ms. Vadra said, “Will the UP Chief Minister tell under which mission is it taking place? Save the girl child or save the criminals?”

Ms. Vadra, the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, also referred to the shooting incident in Ballia earlier this week in which a local BJP MLA defended the accused who had shot dead a person in the presence of police and local government officials after a fight over the allotment of a ration shop in the area.

Tagging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, she asked if they stood with the MLA who was backing a criminal.

“@narendramodi, @JPNadda, @AmitShah do you back the MLA who is standing with the criminal. If not, why is he still in the BJP?” Ms. Vadra said, referring to the Balia incident.