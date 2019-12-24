National

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi being stopped by police personnel outside Meerut on December 24, 2019.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi being stopped by police personnel outside Meerut on December 24, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on December 24 were stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, party sources said.

The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, sources said.

 

The two leaders left for Meerut this morning to meet some of the family members of the deceased protesters. Sources said that at least five protesters died in Meerut alone.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Over 16 people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
political parties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 2:05:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-priyanka-stopped-by-police-from-entering-meerut-to-meet-kin-of-deceased-protesters/article30387557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY