Rahul, Priyanka silent on atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled States: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The BJP on Tuesday questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over what they termed as the duo’s silence on atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled States.

At a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra project themselves as champions of Dalit rights but why are they silent on atrocities against the Scheduled Castes in Rajasthan and other States?”

Citing alleged incidents of atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP said those who project themselves as champions of Dalit rights are ignoring such incidents.

Mr. Patra also asked why leaders from various political parties, who went on “political tourism” in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, did not visit Congress-ruled States when incidents of atrocities against Dalits are reported from these States.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged that it was the Congress party that showed disrespect to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and never gave him his due respect during its rule.


