Rahul pens letter thanking people of Wayanad

A day ahead of taking oath as the MP of Rae Bareli in the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned a letter thanking the people of Wayanad constituency, which he had represented for five years from 2019. After winning both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he had decided to relinquish the Wayanad seat, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi is expected to contest the bypolls.

Saying that the people of Wayanad are part of his family, Mr. Gandhi thanked them for “the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most”.

‘A joy and honour’

“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me. I will remember the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people. It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament,” he wrote.

He further wrote that he was sad to relinquish the constituency, but was consoled by the fact that his sister would be there in his place.

“I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country,” he wrote.