Rahul pans Modi for PMO tweet on Rewa project

NEW DELHI

12 July 2020 03:29 IST

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over his assertion that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had tweeted about it on Friday, after Mr. Modi inaugurated the 750 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing.

“Asatyagrahi” tweeted Mr. Gandhi over the PMO tweet, apparently to suggest that Mr. Modi was someone who did not believe in the struggle for truth.

The PMO tweet had quoted the Prime Minister as saying that Rewa had always been identified with Narmada and white tigers, but now Asia’s largest solar power project had also been added to the list.

The Congress’s Karnataka unit chief, D.K. Shivakumar, formerly Karnataka’s Energy Minister, had objected to such a claim. “Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia’s largest, when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!”