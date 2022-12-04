  1. EPaper
Rahul, other Congress leaders likely to skip Winter Session

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and last till December 29.

December 04, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Parliament House during the Winter Session in New Delhi.

A view of the Parliament House during the Winter Session in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Congress benches will have a lean presence in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, with party’s former president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi among others, expected to skip the session because of their participation in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and last till December 29. “Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway. It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the Winter Session of Parliament,” Congress MP K. C. Venugopal said at a press conference here.

Many other prominent leaders including Mr. Venugopal, party’s general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh and others could miss large parts of the session.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanniyakumari in September, is scheduled to culminate in Srinagar in January.

