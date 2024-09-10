Rahul once again showed immaturity with his remarks against India in U.S.: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (September 9, 2024) slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US and said he has once again shown his "immaturity" by talking against India and abusing the BJP and RSS abroad.

Mr. Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a four-day visit to the US, said in his address to the Indian-American community that love, respect and humility are missing from Indian politics.

He also criticised the RSS for believing that India is "one idea".

During his interaction with the students at the University of Texas in Dallas, the Congress leader also claimed the BJP and the RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role -- they should "stay at home, cook food" and "should not talk too much".

He also underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India, saying India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment, while China is not as it is dominating global production.

Asked to comment on the Congress leader's remarks, Mr. Rijiu said, "I am not interested in commenting on what Rahul Gandhi has said. He has developed the habit of talking against India, the BJP and the RSS when he goes abroad. He will never refrain from doing so." "By doing so, he has shown his immaturity once again as always," the Union parliamentary affairs minister told reporters.

Mr. Rijiju alleged that Mr. Gandhi and his "ecosystem" want to talk against India and abuse the BJP, RSS and all nationalist organisations.

"They want to abuse the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India. They have talked against the country's judicial system, our practices, democratic norms going abroad," he said.

"Who invites them to the UK, the US and elsewhere, you know it. So their motive is very clear," Mr. Rijiju added.

‘Mere painting of marks does not mean China encroached our land’

Meanwhile, amidst reports of incursion by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn’t mean the areas have been encroached upon.

The Union Minister’s comments came amidst reports that the PLA allegedly entered inside Indian territory in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh last week and they were camping in the Kapapu area of the district for some time.

Pictures of bonfires, painting of rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site have been shared on social media, the reports said.

“China can’t take our land. Overlapping of patrolling does take place in the undemarcated areas. They are not allowed to construct anything permanent. There is strict vigil from our side. Mere painting of marks in undemarcated locations doesn’t mean the areas have been encroached on,” Mr. Rijiju said.

