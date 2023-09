Rahul Navin appointed in-charge Director of ED

September 16, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi:

IRS officer Rahul Navin was appointed in-charge Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday on the completion of tenure of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar Mishra, officials said.

According to an official order, Mr. Navin, a 1993-batch IRS officer, will hold the charge till the appointment of a regular Director or until further orders. Mr. Navin is currently the ED's special director.

The order stated that the President “is pleased to order the cessation of tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra...as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate on 15.09.2023.” On July 26, the Supreme Court granted an extension of tenure to Mr. Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there would be no further extension.

The court order came days after it had held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Mr. Mishra, an IRS officer of 1984 cadre, saying these were in "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including those filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur, and TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, challenging the extensions granted to Mr. Mishra.

Mr. Mishra was first appointed the ED Director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the Central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.