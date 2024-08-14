GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Navin appointed as ED Director

Rahul Navin, 57, joined the ED in November 2019 as a Special Director

Updated - August 14, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 07:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal Anti-Money laundering agency

Acting Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) appointed as the full-time director of the federal Anti-Money laundering agency.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said the appointment of Mr. Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made "for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

Mr. Navin, 57, joined the ED in November 2019 as a Special Director. He was appointed as the acting Director of the ED after the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra came to an end on September 15 last year.

An expert in international taxation matters, Mr. Navin's tenure as the ED head saw the high-profile arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.

The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws – the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) – apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

