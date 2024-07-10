ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul meets family of Kirti Chakra awardee in Rae Bareli

Published - July 10, 2024 04:36 am IST - Lucknow

The late Kirti Chakra awardee’s mother spoke to reporters and urged the government not to divide the Army with the Agnipath scheme

The Hindu Bureau

**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE** Rae Bareli: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during his visit at the 'Shaheed Smarak', in Rae Bareli, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_09_2024_000158B) | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on July 9. He met family members of Kirti Chakra awardee, late Captain Anshuman Singh, and Congress party workers and locals.

Mr. Gandhi on his way to Rae Bareli prayed at Churuva Hanuman Temple for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country. The Congress leader planted trees and offered flowers at Shaheed Smarak in Raebareli. He also visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in his parliamentary constituency. He met the doctors, took stock of facilities and enquired about the well-being of patients. Mr. Gandhi refrained from speaking with the media during his day-long tour.

The late Kirti Chakra awardee’s mother spoke to reporters and urged the government not to divide the Army with the Agnipath scheme. “We are thankful to Rahul Ji, for his visit. We talked about the army and Agniveer. I request the government not to divide the Army into two categories, it affects morale,” said Manju Singh, mother of late Anshuman Singh after the meeting.

Captain Anshuman Singh died last year in July, after sustaining severe burns while rescuing fellow soldiers and retrieving lifesaving medicines from a fire at a medical investigation centre in an Army camp in Siachen. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5, 2024. 

