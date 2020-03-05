National

Rahul likens govt’s assurance on COVID-19 to Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

“It’s time the government made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assuring that the government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Titanic captain telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable.

Mr. Gandhi’s remarks came after Mr. Vardhan’s assurance that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in India.

“The health minister saying that the Indian government has the coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Captain of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

“It’s time the government made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis,” he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is 29, including 16 Italians, the government had said on Wednesday, adding all international passengers will now be screened at airports, amid growing concern over the spread of the respiratory infection.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 2:27:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-likens-govts-assurance-on-covid-19-to-titanic-captain-telling-passengers-not-to-panic/article30989467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY