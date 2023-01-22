Rahul Gandhi’s security topmost concern, will follow security agencies’ suggestions: Congress

January 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - JAMMU

The Congress on Sunday said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will follow the directions of the security agencies as the security of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is of topmost concern. The statement comes as Jammu witnessed twin blasts on Saturday that left many civilians injured.

“We are in touch with the security agency. Any suggestions from them will be followed. There can be no compromise when it comes to the security of Mr. Rahul Gandhi. His security is of topmost concern for us,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in Kathua.

He said the party’s stand is clear on terrorism. “There should be no compromise in dealing with either the perpetrators or sponsors of terrorism,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Several Congress leaders on Sunday said they were concerned about the safety and security of Mr. Gandhi after the twin explosions in Jammu “as it raises a question mark on the security arrangements”.

“We accept that the security agencies are fully alert and are doing their job satisfactorily, but claims of the government that terrorism has been finished falls flat in the wake of such incidents,” a Jammu-based Congress leader said.

Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is arriving in Jammu on Monday. Jammu has been put on high alert following twin blasts in the city.

In response to statements made by the BJP where they asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the issue of Article 370, Mr. Ramesh said, “Article 370 is a very serious issue. As of now, the bigger issue is restoration of democratic processes in J&K, when elections will be held and Statehood restored. J&K has become an attached office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).”

He said there is an “undeclared emergency in the country”. “An undeclared emergency is more dangerous than a declared emergency. The BJP has ended the spirit of democracy in the country,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi will address a rally in Jammu on Monday. He will celebrate Republic Day with locals in J&K’s Banihal area before heading for the Kashmir Valley. His Bharat Jodo campaign will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar. Several regional leaders have joined the yatra and more leaders from Kashmir are likely to join the yatra in the Valley.

