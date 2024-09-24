Rahul Gandhi’s quota remarks: Mayawati slams Congress’ reservation policy; says it’s ‘duplicitous and deceptive’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) dubbed the Congress as “anti-reservation” party, accusing it of having a “duplicitous and deceptive” reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘prejudice against reservation’ got exposed in U.S.: BJP

In a series of posts on social media platform 'X', the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his comments on reservations made in the U.S.

In her posts, she said, “The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear, rather “duplicitous and deceptive.”

"In our country, they support reservations for votes and advocate for increasing it beyond 50%, while abroad they talk about abolishing those reservations. People should be alert to their double standards," Ms. Mayawati said.

Ms. Mayawati added, “It is also true that their government at the Centre did not implement the Mandal Commission report regarding OBC reservations.”

Furthermore, the amendment Bill brought to the Parliament to effectively implement the reservation for SC/ST in promotions, owing to BSP's struggle, was not allowed to pass by the Congress, and it remains pending."

In her next post, the BSP supremo alleged, "In this matter, their [Congress] government did not advocate properly in the court."

Ms. Mayawati further said, "...Moreover, the Congress government at the Centre did not conduct a caste census, and now, being out of power, they are raising their voices. What else is this, if not hypocrisy?".