Rahul Gandhi’s ’panauti’ remarks against PM are ‘shameful and disgraceful’, says BJP

November 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on November 21 slammed as “shameful and disgraceful” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought ill luck to India’s cricket team in the World Cup final, which he attended in Ahmedabad on November 19.

At an election rally in Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi had said, “PM means Panauti (jinx or ill omen) Modi”, insinuating that the Prime Minister’s presence in the Ahmedabad stadium named after him during the final match between India and Australia had brought bad luck to the Indian side.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Mr. Gandhi’s remarks about the Prime Minister of the country were “shameful, condemnable, and disgraceful”.

‘Rahul must apologise’

“He has shown his true colours but he must remember as to how the Congress has sunk in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called [Prime Minister] Modi, then Chief Minister of the State, a ‘maut ka saudagar (merchant of death)‘,” Mr. Prasad.

He “vehemently condemned” Mr. Gandhi’s comment, claiming that such remarks were being made against Mr. Modi “out of frustration”, apprehending the Congress’ defeat in the ongoing Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

“Rahul Gandhi must apologise... Else, we will make this issue very serious,” Mr. Prasad said, adding that the remarks have “shown his true colours as to what is [his] status and understanding.”

‘Modi has insulted Nehru’

Addressing the rally in Baytoo in Balotra in Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the Prime Minister “comes on TV and says ‘Hindu-Muslim’, and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti... PM means Panauti Modi.”

Hitting back at the BJP in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: “These Godse bhakts, including PM Modi, who have regularly insulted Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi ji, Sonia ji and Rahul ji with the most vile abuses are finding it difficult to digest the harsh truth”.

