Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea: Court posts matter on Friday

May 24, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

A court in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 24) posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.

Mr. Gandhi had moved the court on Tuesday (May 23) seeking a 'no objection certificate' to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday (May 26) for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the proceedings, Rahul Gandhi's advocate sought the grant of NOC, saying there are no criminal cases pending against him. ACMM Mehta, however, said Mr. Swamy had the right to file a reply on the application.

"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport. By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.

ADVERTISEMENT