Rahul Gandhi’s Europe trip to coincide with G-20 meeting in New Delhi

August 29, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

At the time when India will host the heads of the government of G-20 countries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Europe and will interact with European Union lawmakers. He will also address students at a university in Paris.

Mr. Gandhi is likely to leave for Paris in the first week of September for a five-day tour and will meet with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

During the visit, organised Indian Overseas Congress, Mr. Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, a party insider told the The Hindu.

The Congress leader’s visit to Europe overlaps with the G-20’s New Delhi Summit on September 9 and 10.

Though the party has not shared the former Congress chief’s programme, he is expected to address and interact with university students in Paris on September 8 and participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9.

Thereafter, the Congress leader will visit Norway and is slated to address the Indian diaspora and may address the press on September 10, said the source cited above.

