Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was due to his arrogance, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

March 30, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s “arrogance” was responsible for his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He added that Mr. Gandhi considers it his “birthright” to rule the country, for dynastic reasons.

“Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified because of his arrogance. He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country and that is causing all this cognitive dissonance in his mind,” Mr. Vaishnaw said at a press conference early on Wednesday.

“When the court gave the decision over the insult of the OBC community, Rahul Gandhi today says that the court is wrong. Rahul Gandhi thinks that ruling this country is his birthright. He does politics of entitlement. He thinks that it becomes his birthright to rule the country since he is born into a certain family. He considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament,” he said.

“He considers himself above the country’s institutions. Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgement against him. He thinks that the provision in the Constitution for disqualification should not be applied to him because he is in politics with a feeling of entitlement,” he added.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech on Tuesday, Mr. Vaishnaw also said that “All the corrupt people have come together on a single stage”.

“Those who talk about institutions should answer if the institutions are strengthened by tearing apart the ordinance when the Prime Minister was abroad. This proves that Rahul Gandhi considers himself above every institution,” Mr. Vaishnaw added, citing an 2013 incident, when Mr Gandhi tore a copy of an ordinance that would have given convicted lawmakers, a window of time to appeal the conviction.