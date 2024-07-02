GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, requests debate on NEET in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to PM Modi, said the Opposition's request to discuss NEET was denied in both Houses of Parliament

Published - July 02, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaves after attending the Parliament session, in New Delhi on July 2, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaves after attending the Parliament session, in New Delhi on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on July 3.

He said the Opposition's request to discuss NEET was denied in both Houses of Parliament on June 28 as well as on Monday, and added that the Lok Sabha Speaker had assured the Opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says it is unfortunate that government does not want to debate on NEET

"I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET," Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India," he said.

"The NEET examination deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher education system. The past seven years have seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over 2 crore students," the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker on expunging his remarks: ‘Taking off my remarks against tenets of Parliamentary democracy’

"Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith," he said.

"Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students," Mr. Gandhi said.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / medical education / national politics / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.