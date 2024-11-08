Rahul Gandhi wishes Donald Trump success, lauds Kamala Harris’ ‘spirited campaign’

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and wishing him success on his second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter dated November 7, Mr. Gandhi expressed confidence that the two nations would further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Noting that India and the U.S. share a “historic friendship” rooted in commitment to democratic values, the Congress leader said, “Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans.”

‘Unifying message of hope’

In a separate message to the outgoing U.S. Vice-President, Kamala Harris, who lost to Mr. Trump, Mr. Gandhi congratulated her on her spirited presidential campaign, and noted that her determination to bring people together and find common ground would be remembered.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to Ms. Harris.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.