Rahul Gandhi wishes Donald Trump success, lauds Kamala Harris’ ‘spirited campaign’

Congress leader writes to U.S. President-elect Trump and outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris

Published - November 08, 2024 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and the outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris.

File photo of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and the outgoing Vice-President Kamala Harris. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and wishing him success on his second term.

In the letter dated November 7, Mr. Gandhi expressed confidence that the two nations would further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Noting that India and the U.S. share a “historic friendship” rooted in commitment to democratic values, the Congress leader said, “Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans.”

‘Unifying message of hope’

In a separate message to the outgoing U.S. Vice-President, Kamala Harris, who lost to Mr. Trump, Mr. Gandhi congratulated her on her spirited presidential campaign, and noted that her determination to bring people together and find common ground would be remembered.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to Ms. Harris.

