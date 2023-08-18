ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in 2024, says new U.P. Congress president

August 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Lucknow

Priyanka Gandhi will emerge victorious if she decides to contest against Narendra Modi from Varanasi, says Rai

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, on Friday claimed that Rahul Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi. He also added that if Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi then each and every Congress workers would put all the energy for her success.

“Rahul Gandhi ii will ‘definitely’ contest from Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi will contest from wherever she wants; if she wants to contest from Varanasi, every worker put their all round effort to make sure she emerge victorious,” said Mr. Rai to reporters.

Mr. Rai, a five-time former MLA, who also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress party candidate in 2014 and 2019 general elections, was made the state president replacing Brijlal Khabri. Earlier speaking with The Hindu, the Congress leader expressed confidence that common voters of Varanasi parliamentary constituency across caste and religious affiliation will accept Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi as their favourite candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate about the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Varanasi started after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut last week said that the Congress leader can surely win from the Varanasi constituency against the Prime Minister.

“Voters of Varanasi parliamentary constituency across caste and religious affiliation will accept Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi as their favourite candidate and she will emerge victorious against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mr. Rai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US