Rahul Gandhi will challenge Surat court order in High Court: Congress

After a court in Gujarat’s Surat rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, party spokesperson A.M. Singhvi in a media briefing in Delhi on April 20 said a “wrong decision has been reaffirmed”.

“We will appeal to Supreme Court and explore all other legal possibilities,” he said.

“The point is simple, a most unfortunate and unsustainable legal decision of the magistrate has been upheld in an even more erroneous judgement of the sessions court given today. The conviction has been upheld contrary to all basic and elementary principles of law.

“The judgement will be challenged in near future in the High Court. We are confident, that superior courts with the constitutional power of judicial review, namely High Court and Supreme Court will set right the legal errors found in this judgement,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi’s lawyer Kirit Panwala also said the sessions court’s order will be challenged in Gujarat High Court. He said the sessions court has set May 20 as the date to begin hearing his appeal against the lower court’s March 23 order.

Dr. Singhvi added that Congress is clear that the “judgements are devoid of valid and sustainable legal reasoning”.

“The one-line remark of Rahul Gandhi in a two-and-a-half-page long speech has been from inception completely distorted out of recognition to serve narrow ends of motivated complainants.

“The BJP’s speed and zeal to act after the original order depicts that they are motivated by political animosity. Their misleading statements about the OBC community have backfired on them. And the whole community sees the BJP as misutilising and encashing the OBC community for narrow political gains,” he said.

He further said that the voice of Rahul Gandhi is not to be silenced in the manner BJP thinks it can do. “The BJP has been, in a sense, from Mr. Modi, to the government to the ruling party, is captured in a fear psychosis.”

On April 3, Mr. Gandhi’s lawyer filed two applications along with his main appeal against the lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail, one for bail and another for stay on conviction pending his appeal.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it is a “politically motivated” case. “We have full faith in the judiciary,” he added.

Earlier, arguing for Mr. Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction, his lawyer also told the court that the trial was “not fair” and there was no need for maximum punishment in the case.

(With PTI inputs)