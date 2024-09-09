GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi wants to insult country, tarnish its image: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

“It is unfortunate that a man who was born with a golden spoon, doesn’t know the ground reality; he speaks what is given in writing to him,” Bihar Deputy CM said

Updated - September 09, 2024 02:14 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Vijay Kumar Sinha. File

Vijay Kumar Sinha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Calling Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi 'Yuvraj' of Congress' dynasticism, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday (September 9, 2024) slammed the Congress leader over his remarks on "RSS and unemployment," made during his U.S. visit and said that the latter wants to insult the country and tarnish its image.

"Rahul Gandhi is the 'Yuvraj' of Congress' dynasticism. It is unfortunate that a man who is sitting in the Opposition, who was born with a golden spoon, doesn't know the ground reality and doesn't try to understand it. He has no vision and he speaks what is given in writing to him...Rahul Gandhi wants to insult the country and tarnish its image," the Bihar Deputy CM said.

Love, respect & humility missing in Indian politics, says Rahul Gandhi during his U.S. visit

BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said Rahul Gandhi does not want to associate himself with anything that is part of India's glorious past.

"Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition of the world's largest democracy so he has to choose his words in a manner that gives the complete correct picture. It is strange that he always finds some good example of China and never finds a reason to look at it from India's point of view about what all has happened in terms of the relationship between India and China. He finds fault with the Parliament's functioning and refers to it as a war zone. He fails to inform people that the Opposition parties led by him somehow look for an opportunity or an excuse to disrupt Parliament," Nalin Kohli said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi will raise questions about the RSS and its history but he won't inform the rest of the world that India's history was taught in a skewed manner right up to PM Modi's government.

"He wouldn't even be seen on International Day of Yoga which is now observed across the world... It's almost as if Rahul Gandhi does not want to associate himself with anything that is part of India's glorious past. He has much to answer. It cannot be on a script given to him and then he would go out and tarnish India's image," he added.

Earlier on Sunday (September 8, 2024), Rahul Gandhi talked about issues faced by the youth due to unemployment and said that the act of production creates jobs. But India organises consumption, which is a reason for worry.

Published - September 09, 2024 01:47 pm IST

