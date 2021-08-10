Rahul Gandhi visits Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K

The Congress leader. who arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reached the temple nestled among mighty chinars in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early in the morning.

Mr. Gandhi, who arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on August 9, reached the temple nestled among mighty chinars in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early in the morning, a Congress leader said. Mr. Gandhi was rportedly accompanied by the party's general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal to the famous Ragnya Devi temple popularly known as Kheer Bhawani.

"This was a private visit. Rahul ji wanted to pay obeisance at the temple," the leader said.

Scores of party leaders and supporters were waiting outside the shrine complex to welcome the former Congress president.

Mr. Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake here after the visit to the temple.

The Congress MP had attended a wedding reception of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir's son at a posh hotel here on Monday evening.

At 11:30 on Tuesday, the Congress MP will inaugurate the Congress Bhawan at MA Road in the heart of the city here.

"He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office," the Congress leader added.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi later on Tuesday.