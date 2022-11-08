Rahul Gandhi visits Gurdwara in Nanded, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

70-year-old Congress workers dies of cardiac arrest during the yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fate Singh Ji at Vanali on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in the late hours of Monday, November 7, 2022.

70-year-old Congress workers dies of cardiac arrest during the yatra.

The Congress MP visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from Telangana.

Mr. Gandhi who is on the second day of his 14-day yatra in Maharashtra on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is expected to walk over 22 km and will attend a corner meeting at Bhopala Pata near Biloli before halting for the night at Shankar Nagar-Ramtirth.

Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant R. Patil, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, MLA Jitendra Awhad will join Rahul Gandhi on November 10 in Nanded. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will not take part in the yatra due to his present health condition.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in Nanded on November 10, Congress sources said.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Congress worker Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Nagpur, died after he suffered massive cardiac arrest while walking in the yatra between Degloor and Atkali, Biloli in Nanded district.

“This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed…,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. He was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he was declared dead. “He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” Mr. Ramesh said.