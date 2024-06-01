GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to ensure same benefits for Agniveers as regular soldiers

The Congress leader calls for justice for soldiers who lay down their lives for the country

Updated - June 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 09:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Alleging discrimination in the nature and extent of benefits given to the families of Agniveer soldiers who die in action, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and ensure benefits to them as regular soldiers.

In a two-page letter, Mr. Gandhi appealed to Ms. Murmu to provide nyay (justice) to Agniveers who lay down their lives in service to the nation.

“I request you to intervene. I recognise that a President does not generally interfere in matters of policy, which are the domain of the elected government. However, I believe an exception is warranted in this case, given both the seriousness of this issue, and your unique position. You are the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces. You have taken an oath to devote yourself to the well-being of the people of India,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter of May 31, posted on his X handle on Saturday.

Modi government playing with national security by 'imposing' Agnipath scheme: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress leader narrated his experience of meeting the family of a 23-year-old Aginveer from Punjab, Ajay Kumar, who was killed in a landmine blast at Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Like every Indian, I was heartbroken by his martyrdom. Ajay’s promising life was tragically cut short at such a young age. In addition, I was also shocked to find his family living in abject poverty. I met his six sisters, and parents, who work as daily wage labourers, in their single-room home,” he said.

He added that the family of the Aginveer has not received any of the lifetime benefits or social security measures like pension, medical facilities, assistance for education or preference in employment.

Army plans 96 recruitment rallies for Agniveers this year

“There can be no clearer illustration of the fundamental flaw in the Agnipath scheme — the creation of a ‘lesser’ cadre of soldiers who are expected to work on similar tasks with lower pay, benefits and prospects,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that the Opposition parties have already announced to repeal the scheme if they come to power.

“Therefore, I appeal to you to use your distinguished office to do nyaay — justice to Agniveer soldiers who lay down their lives, by ensuring that they receive the same benefits as any soldier who makes the highest sacrifice for our motherland,” he added.

