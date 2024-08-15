GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi again to visit Manipur

Mr. Gandhi said he met a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern State.

Updated - August 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 09:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: Rahul Gandhi on X

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) to visit violence-hit Manipur and impress upon both the central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict there at the earliest.

Also Read: Agony still in Manipur, a year later

Mr. Gandhi said on Thursday (August 15, 2024), he met a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern State.

Also Read: Manipur violence accounted for 97% of displacements in South Asia in 2023, says report

"They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution, the Congress leader said as he shared a picture of the Manipuri people holding his hand.

"This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure — a state of constant fear," he said.

"As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both the Central and State Governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," the former Congress president said.

Also Read: Walk the talk: On the Manipur crisis and reconciliation

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year. Mr. Gandhi visited the northeastern State last month — his third visit since violence broke out there.

During his visit, Mr. Gandhi had requested Mr. Modi to visit the ethnic violence-affected Manipur to give solace to the people there.

“The Prime Minister should have visited the State long ago. It is important that he visits Manipur. I request him to come to Manipur and try to understand what is happening here. The people of Manipur, probably the people of the entire country, want the Prime Minister to visit the State and listen to the victims’ woes. It will comfort the people. The Congress is ready to support anything that would improve the situation,” he had said at a press conference in Imphal.

Manipur / Indian National Congress / bjp / unrest, conflicts and war

