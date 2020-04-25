Rahul Gandhi urges govt. to help Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to help fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, and sought their transfer to relief camps.
He said around 6,000 fishermen from the southern State were stranded in Gujarat and living in unhygienic conditions without food and water.
“Over 6,000 fishermen from AP, stranded in Gujarat, have been confined to their tiny fishing trawlers for over a month, in unhygienic conditions with limited food and water. I appeal to the government to move my brothers to relief camps and ensure their well-being,” he said on Twitter.
He highlighted a news report in this regard.
