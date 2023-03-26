Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

March 26, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 26 changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a "Dis'Qualified MP".

He also wrote "Dis'Qualified MP" on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Mr. Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Even though Mr. Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.

Congress begins “Sankalp Satyagraha”

The Congress on March 26, 2023 began a day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders K.C. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party’s top brass taking part in the Satyagraha at Rajghat.

Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Several leaders of the party’s Delhi also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.