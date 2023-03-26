ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

March 26, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case

PTI

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter bio changed to “Dis’Qualified MP”.

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 26 changed his bio on Twitter where he described himself as a "Dis'Qualified MP".

He also wrote "Dis'Qualified MP" on his the official Wayanad Twitter account.

Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Mr. Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Mr. Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.

Congress begins “Sankalp Satyagraha”

The Congress on March 26, 2023 began a day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders K.C. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party’s top brass taking part in the Satyagraha at Rajghat.

Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Several leaders of the party’s Delhi also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US