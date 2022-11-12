Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend winter session of Parliament because of Bharat Jodo Yatra 

Rahul Gandhi during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament because of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party said on Saturday.

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the first week of December and conclude by the end of the month.

Sources said there is a proposal before the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs to hold the session between December 7 and 29, sources had said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether party MPs who are walking in the yatra will attend the session, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh told reporters that it is unlikely that Mr. Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member, and the three other Rajya Sabha MPs including K.C. Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and him would not be attending Parliament.

Mr. Ramesh said these MPs have been consistently walking in the Kanniyakumari to Kashmir padayatra and would accordingly inform the Speaker and the Chairman about their inability to attend the upcoming session.

He said the yatra has completed about half of its 3,570 km distance and had covered 28 districts across sic States and is currently in Maharashtra. The yatra is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh on November 21/22.

With Nationalist Congress Party leaders Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray joing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Mr. Ramesh asserted that the political message was that the Maha Vikas Aghadi combine was intact.