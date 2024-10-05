ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi ‘true voice of people’ as Leader of Opposition, says Congress

Published - October 05, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress said in his first 100 days as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has “set a benchmark” by speaking against hatred and raising his voice for those “neglected” by the government.

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leaders on Friday listed out the achievements of Rahul Gandhi as he completed 100 days as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

“100 days back, India not only got a Leader of Opposition - we found a voice!” Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal wrote in a social media post. “In the first 100 days itself, @RahulGandhi ji has set a benchmark for what an ideal opposition leader should do. He has spoken against hatred, raised his voice for those neglected and rejected by the government, asked pointed questions that have made the ruling regime bend, and most importantly - he has begun the hard task of restoring democracy in India,” he said.

Mr. Venugopal said whether it was about raising the concerns of NEET students over paper leak, visiting strife-torn Manipur or pressing for the caste Census, Mr. Gandhi ensured that the government took steps “to correct its missteps”.

“Make no mistake, this is just the beginning. As we go further, Rahul ji’s passionate politics of raising the people’s voice is only going to yield better and better results. Along with the entire INDIA alliance, we will fight them tooth and nail in Parliament and outside and not rest until their fascist, divisive agenda is defeated,” he added.

In a separate post, Pawan Khera, who heads the Congress’ media and publicity wing, said Mr. Gandhi opposed the lateral entry into government service and the clause in the Budget that affected indexation benefits and capital gains tax, and expressed concern about the working conditions of loco pilots. He said Mr. Gandhi chose to stand with victims of tragic incidents over attending high-profile events, showing his commitment to common people over politics.

“In the last 100 days, Rahul Gandhi has traveled across the country, listening to the grievances of farmers, laborers, loco pilots, and manual scavengers, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues are brought to the forefront in Parliament, making him a true Voice of People,” Mr. Khera said.

