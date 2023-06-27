HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29, 30

The Congress leader will meet people in relief camps and interact with civil society members, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said

June 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves the party headquarters in New Delhi on June 27, 2023 after attending a meeting with the party’s Telangana leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves the party headquarters in New Delhi on June 27, 2023 after attending a meeting with the party’s Telangana leaders. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30 and meet people in relief camps and interact with civil society members, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on June 27.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the State embroiled in ethnic violence since early May.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit," Mr. Venugopal tweeted.

ALSO READ
Kukis | Fight for land and identity

Manipur was burning for nearly two months, and desperately needed a healing touch so that society could move from conflict to peace, he said.

"This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," he added.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its "divisive politics" for the present situation in the State which has seen over 100 deaths in the violence.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manipur / Indian National Congress / unrest, conflicts and war / tribals

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.