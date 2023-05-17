ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to visit USA on May 31 for 10 days

May 17, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - New Delhi, India

He will be part of a panel discussion in Washington and would give a speech at Stanford University, where he will be meeting politicians and entrepreneurs.

ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, India on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the USA on May 31 for ten days, said sources on May 16.

On June 4, Mr. Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York’s Madison Square Garden, added the sources.

He will go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University, where he will also meet politicians and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, Mr. Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement last week.

Mr. Gandhi dominated the headlines as he returned from London after giving speeches at Cambridge University, critical of the government and throwing light on Indian democracy.

In March 2023, Mr. Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University, at a convention organized by the Association of Journalists in London, and finally during an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London.

“Everybody knows, and it’s been in the news a lot, that Indian democracy is under pressure and attack. I am an Opposition leader in India; we are navigating that (Opposition) space,” Rahul Gandhi said at Cambridge University in the UK.

“The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” he had added.

The remarks by the Congress MP gave fresh ammunition to the ruling BJP, who demanded an apology from Mr. Gandhi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted Mr. Gandhi to apologise for remarks that he made in London about democracy in India; the Congress insisted on the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations of dubious financial transactions and dishonest business practices against the Adani Group of companies.

On April 11, Mr. Gandhi was disqualified from his position as a Member of Parliament after his conviction in a defamation case. He was disqualified in accordance with Article 102(1)(e) of the Indian Constitution, read with Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

