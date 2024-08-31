GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi to visit U.S.; hold interactions at Texas university, among others

Rahul Gandhi will be in Dallas on September 8th and Washington DC on September 9th and 10th, says Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda

Published - August 31, 2024 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rahul Gandhi will visit the U.S. from September 8 to September 10. File

Rahul Gandhi will visit the U.S. from September 8 to September 10. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the U.S. from September 8 to September 10 during which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda shared details of Mr. Gandhi's first visit to the U.S. after becoming the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha in June.

Rahul Gandhi to address two poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4

"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, which has a presence in 32 countries, (have) been bombarded with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businesspersons, leaders, international media and many others, for interactions with him," Pitroda said in a video statement.

"Now, he (Gandhi) is coming to the U.S. for a very brief visit. He will be in Dallas on September 8th and Washington DC on September 9th and 10th. In Dallas, we will have interactions with the University of Texas, (with) students, academic institutions, and community people. We will have a very large community gathering. We will meet some technocrats and then we will have dinner with leaders from the Dallas area," he added.

“The following day, Mr. Gandhi will travel to Washington DC where there is a plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including think tanks, national press club, and others,” the Indian Overseas Congress chief said.

"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government," he said.

"We look forward to a very successful visit," Mr. Pitroda added.

