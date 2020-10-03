Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras today

Ghaziabad

03 October 2020 14:01 IST

Police have made arrangements to stop Congress workers in Noida

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will make another attempt on October 3 to visit Hathras and speak to the family of the 19-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted and murdered. The victim was cremated without the family’s consent at around 2.30 a.m. on September 30.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said that no force on earth could stop him from going to Hathras, meet the unhappy family and share their pain.

Mr. Gandhi will be accompanied by a party delegation, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is the second time Mr. Gandhi is attempting to visit Hathras. On October 1, he and his party members were arrested on the Yamuna Expressway and briefly detained at a guest house at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, Prem Prakash Meena, Joint Magistrate, Hathras, told reporters that political leaders will not be allowed to enter Hathras. “Section 144 is still in place and the borders of the district are sealed,” he said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have made arrangements to stop Congress workers in Noida. A heavy deployment of police force has been made. Police sources said Mr. Gandhi will not be allowed to cross the Noida border.

State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted that he had been put under house arrest by Uttar Pradesh police to prevent him from going to Hathras.