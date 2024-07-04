GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras on July 5

This will be the first visit of a senior Opposition leader to Hathras since the stampede incident took place

Updated - July 04, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:01 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Belongings of followers are seen on July 3, 2024 at the scene of a stampede that took place during a religious congregation in Sikandara Rao area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Belongings of followers are seen on July 3, 2024 at the scene of a stampede that took place during a religious congregation in Sikandara Rao area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on July 5 following the stampede in which 121 people were killed, party officials said on July 4.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi will also meet the family members of the victims.

Also Read | U.P. Police searches Bhole Baba’s premises in Mainpuri after Hathras stampede

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on Friday. He will meet the family members of the victims of the incident," said Mr. Rai.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rai blamed the State Government for the incident. The stampede occurred at satsang of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, on Tuesday.

This will be the first visit of a senior Opposition leader to Hathras since the incident took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday and met the victims.

