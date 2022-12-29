ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to resume Bharat Jodo Yatra from Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar on Jan 3

December 29, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently on winter break, will resume from Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nuh district, Haryana. The Congress leader will resume his march on January 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area on January 3, 2023, and head towards Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the party’s Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Inspecting the routes with other senior party leaders, Mr. Chaudhary said enough security arrangements should be made when the yatra resumes from Delhi and moves towards Uttar Pradesh.

"We inspected the routes from where the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on January 3. Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders will resume the yatra from Hanuman Mandir in the Yamuna Bazar area and head towards Loni in Ghaziabad," Chaudhary said.

The Congress on Wednesday had written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the yatra in the city and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines.

Rahul Gandhi security guidelines violation

However, they alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.

Mr. Chaudhary alleged that there were loopholes in the security from Badarpur border itself and that the situation deteriorated at the Red Fort.

"There were loopholes in the security right from when the yatra entered via Badarpur border in Delhi. The situation got worse as it reached Red Fort later in the day. The yatra has to go to Punjab and Kashmir too and hence, enough security arrangements should be made for it," he claimed.

The yatra, which is currently on winter break, will resume its journey on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the first phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US