Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt as COVID-19 cases touch one crore

Former Congress president says unplanned lockdown destroyed millions of lives

As the number of COVID-19 cases touched the one crore mark on Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the pandemic.

Mr. Gandhi took to Twitter to argue that while the 21-day lockdown could not win the COVID-19 battle, it destroyed millions of lives.

“1 Crore covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to ‘win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the pandemic since the first three-week-long nationwide lockdown was imposed late in March.

The principal Opposition party had argued that Mr. Gandhi had alerted the government about an impending corona crisis as early as February but the government did not take it seriously.