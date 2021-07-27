Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over Assam-Mizoram border violence

Rahul Gandhi

‘HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences,” the former Congress chief says in a tweet.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for the escalation of violence because of border disputes between Assam and Mizoram.

On Monday, after violent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border, five personnel of the Assam police lost their lives in the reported exchange of fire between the police forces of the two States.

The clashes also left injured over 60 people, including Superintendent of Police of Assam's Cachar district Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, who was hit by a bullet.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and posted a video of the violence on twitter.

The clashes come just days after the visit of Mr. Shah to the Northeast during which he met the Chief Ministers of the region and asked them to resolve the inter-State border disputes.