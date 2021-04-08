National

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM, says there should be 'kharche pe charcha'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Shashi Tharoor during an election campaign meeting, ahead of Kerala assembly polls, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, April 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parikasha Pe Charcha programme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there should also be Kharche Pe Charcha (discussion on expenses) as filling fuel in a car has become no less than giving an examination due to the Centre's tax collection.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the rise in fuel and gas prices and has demanded that the prices be brought back to the level at which they existed at the time of the UPA government.

"Due to the central government's tax collection, filling fuel in the car has become no less than giving an examination, then why doesn't the PM discuss it?" Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kharche pe bhi ho charcha (Discussion should also be done on expenses)," he said.

At his annual 'Parikasha Pe Charcha' programme, Prime Minister Modi told students on Wednesday not to fear exams but to see them as a test to improve themselves, and said social and family environment at times create pressure around students that is not desirable.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 5:14:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rahul-gandhi-takes-dig-at-pm-says-there-should-be-kharche-pe-charcha/article34272304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY