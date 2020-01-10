Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM over budget meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his “most extensive” budget consultations were reserved only for the super rich and crony capitalists and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.

“Mr. Modi’s most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers,” he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag ‘SuitBootSarkar’.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not attend the meeting, the Congress had taken a dig. “Here’s a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle, using the hashtag ‘FindingNirmala’.

Mr. Gandhi’s remarks came a day after the Congress attacked the government for being clueless about the “sinking economy”.