Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Modi government over India’s happiness ranking

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government over India's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that India would soon top the hate and anger charts.

“Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

The World Happiness Report, published under the aegis of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 150 countries on several factors such as sense of well-being, per capita GDP, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, liberty to make life choices and perceptions of corruption, among others.

While Finland topped the list, the other countries in top 10 were Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

India performed slightly better this year as it moved up three places to the 136th position from 139th last year.

The United States ranked 16th, the United Kingdom 17th and France 20th.