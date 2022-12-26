ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi still living in 1962, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Congress leader's China-Pakistan comments

December 26, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bhopal

Asserting the defence forces were strong and capable of protecting India in any situation, Anurag Thakur said, "It is true that for 10 years during the Congress rule, soldiers did not get snow boots and suits, bullet proof jackets or fighter planes."

PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on December 26 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that China and Pakistan could attack India jointly by saying the latter was probably still living in 1962. India had suffered reverses in a border war with China in 1962.

During an interaction with ex-servicemen, which he shared on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Mr. Gandhi had also said India is "extremely vulnerable" and must act now or else it will suffer a "huge setback".

All you need to know about Doklam and the India-China border standoff

Queried on this statement, Mr. Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi is probably still living in the era of 1962. I would like to tell Rahul you should not indulge in humiliating the Indian Army time and again. Has the Congress decided to bring down the morale of the Indian Army by insulting the Indian Army again and again? Or does Rahul Gandhi have no faith in the Indian Army?” Mr. Thakur said Indian soldiers had successfully carried out surgical strikes to hit at the root of terror and also given a befitting reply to aggression in Doklam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asserting the defence forces were strong and capable of protecting India in any situation, Mr. Thakur said people still want to know what Mr. Gandhi was "drinking, eating or talking with the Chinese officials at that time".

"It is true for 10 years during the Congress rule, soldiers did not get snow boots and suits, bullet proof jackets or fighter planes," the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting alleged.

Also read | Former Bhutan king warned India about China: R&AW ex-chief A.S. Dulat

During his interaction with ex-servicemen on Sunday, Mr. Gandhi had said the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan and Doklam were linked and were part of that country's strategy to hit India together with Pakistan.

"China and Pakistan have become one and if a war breaks out, it will not just be with one, but with both. The country will suffer a huge setback. India is now extremely vulnerable," Mr. Gandhi had said in the five-minute video.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US