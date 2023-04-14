ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

April 14, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence.

PTI

Workers move goods as Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane, in New Delhi, on April 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started shifting his belongings from his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence as he was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Sources said Mr. Gandhi is likely to soon vacate the official bungalow allotted to him.

While Rahul Gandhi has seen a number of houses, he may also opt to stay with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had sent Mr. Gandhi a notice asking him to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification as MP after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case.

A few years ago, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate bungalow as SPC cover was removed from her security.

