Rahul Gandhi speaks to External Affairs Minister on Bangladesh situation

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi spoke to the Minister informally soon after the Lok Sabha had adjourned, said informed sources.

Track Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates here

ADVERTISEMENT

Several MPs across party lines expressed concern over the situation in India’s eastern neighbuorhood in the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid massive protests against her government.

Describing the situation as sensitive and evolving, Congress MP Manish Tewari hoped that the government will make a statement on it in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped the Union government would take care of the interests of Indians in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The atmosphere of instability is regrettable. Especially because Bangladesh has been a long-standing ally for our country and their growth trajectory was going in the right direction. If they are moving towards anarchy, it will be bad for our strategic interest,” said Ms. Chaturvedi.

“I hope our Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will take care of the interests of Indians there and try to bring back stability,” she added.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra said his party was hopeful that the Government of India would ensure that India’s concerns were protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left parties, however, were critical of Ms. Hasina’a government.

“The situation in Bangladesh is basically a result of the economic crisis. Unemployment is rising and students are struggling for jobs. However, the government has not given jobs to the youngsters. Also, the authoritarian style of functioning of the government was another reason,” CPI(M) leader V. Sivadasan said.

Calling Ms. Hasina an “autocrat,” CPI leader P. Sandosh Kumar said her resignation was “welcome”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The election held in Bangladesh [earlier this year] was not free and fair. Widespread rigging and violence marked the election. The allegation of the Opposition that the ruling front sabotaged the elections was right. Now it has again been proven that autocrats cannot survive,” Mr. Kumar said.

“Of course, they can survive for a short time of period, but people will fight back and you have to surrender before the public. That has been proven by students of Bangladesh. That way, it is a welcome step. But it should not be a chance for religious fundamentalists to intervene and that is what the whole world has to ensure,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.