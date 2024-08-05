ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi speaks to External Affairs Minister on Bangladesh situation

Published - August 05, 2024 10:10 pm IST - New Delhi:

MPs across party lines express concern over developments in the neighbouring country; Congress MP Manish Tewari says government should make a statement in Parliament

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi spoke to the Minister informally soon after the Lok Sabha had adjourned, said informed sources.

Track Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates here

ADVERTISEMENT

Several MPs across party lines expressed concern over the situation in India’s eastern neighbuorhood in the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid massive protests against her government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Describing the situation as sensitive and evolving, Congress MP Manish Tewari hoped that the government will make a statement on it in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped the Union government would take care of the interests of Indians in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The atmosphere of instability is regrettable. Especially because Bangladesh has been a long-standing ally for our country and their growth trajectory was going in the right direction. If they are moving towards anarchy, it will be bad for our strategic interest,” said Ms. Chaturvedi.

Mamata urges people of Bengal to avoid provocation amidst crisis in Bangladesh

“I hope our Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will take care of the interests of Indians there and try to bring back stability,” she added.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra said his party was hopeful that the Government of India would ensure that India’s concerns were protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left parties, however, were critical of Ms. Hasina’a government.

“The situation in Bangladesh is basically a result of the economic crisis. Unemployment is rising and students are struggling for jobs. However, the government has not given jobs to the youngsters. Also, the authoritarian style of functioning of the government was another reason,” CPI(M) leader V. Sivadasan said.

Calling Ms. Hasina an “autocrat,” CPI leader P. Sandosh Kumar said her resignation was “welcome”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The election held in Bangladesh [earlier this year] was not free and fair. Widespread rigging and violence marked the election. The allegation of the Opposition that the ruling front sabotaged the elections was right. Now it has again been proven that autocrats cannot survive,” Mr. Kumar said.

“Of course, they can survive for a short time of period, but people will fight back and you have to surrender before the public. That has been proven by students of Bangladesh. That way, it is a welcome step. But it should not be a chance for religious fundamentalists to intervene and that is what the whole world has to ensure,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US