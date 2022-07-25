Rahul Gandhi slams govt over GST hike on scientific equipment

PTI July 25, 2022 19:00 IST

The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP government is a "worrisome" sign for the research ecosystem in India, says Mr. Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with other opposition MPs during a protest against inflation and the decision to increase GST on food items, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, on July 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment, saying "don’t let science suffer because of Gabbar Singh Tax". In a Facebook post, Mr. Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation. The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP government is a "worrisome" sign for the research ecosystem in India, he said. Also Read Explained | What is the controversy over GST levies on food? "Now, by increasing the GST rates from 5% to 18% on scientific instruments, the government is displaying its thoughtless approach and further reducing funds and resources available for labs involved in scientific work across the country," he said. Remember, this government has already cut 3.9% of Union Ministry of Science and Technology‘s budget this year, Mr. Gandhi said. "Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipment," he demanded.



