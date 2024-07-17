GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi shares video highlighting struggles of labourers, loco pilots

Rahul Gandhi said that everyone in the country has to bear the ‘brunt of inflation, unemployment and the government’s negligent approach’

Published - July 17, 2024 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
In a video Rahul Gandhi posted, several people were purportedly sharing their daily struggles. File

In a video Rahul Gandhi posted, several people were purportedly sharing their daily struggles. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a video on Facebook sharing snippets of his recent interaction with labourers and loco pilots in Delhi.

In the video Mr. Gandhi posted on Tuesday evening, several people were purportedly sharing their daily struggles. They spoke about inflation and poverty and how things were better during the earlier Congress regime. The Congress MP said that everyone in the country has to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment and the government's negligent approach.

"Today in India, everyone from daily wage labourers to government employees are in dire straits--some due to inflation, unemployment, and some due to government negligence," Rahul Gandhi said.

Assuring people that he will raise their issues in Parliament as well as during protests, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will raise my voice for everyone's rights and provide justice — from the streets to the Parliament."

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led central government after meeting railway loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station who complained about "long working hours" and "inadequate facilities" during duty.

Also Read | Duty hours of loco pilots monitored, rest provided after trips: Railway Minister

Criticising PM Modi, Mr. Gandhi asserted that the life of loco pilots had completely "derailed" under BJP's regime and called them "Railways Ka Agniveer".

On Sunday, he also posted a message along with a video on his social media handle X where he was spotted interacting with railway functionaries.

In the post, he wrote that the loco pilots are forced to work more than 14 hours a day and are deprived of small basic necessities like urinals in a locomotive. He conveyed that loco pilots have to work in harsh conditions.

Railways says Rahul Gandhi met drivers from outside, 'we have similar issues,' counter Unions

Furthermore, Mr. Gandhi claimed that the "non-movement" workers of Railways are getting whole benefits from the allocated budget to Railways.

As seen in a video earlier, the loco pilots alleged that their human rights were being violated and they demanded a normal 8-9 hours working shift instead of 16 hours shift, fulfilment of basic facilities like urinal and AC in locomotives and only two-night shifts in consecutive order.

Related Topics

national politics / Rahul Gandhi / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.